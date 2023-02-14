Online dating is the most common way for singles to get together these days. Whether it's a website like Match.com, OKCupid.com, OurTime.com, eHarmony or applications like Bumble, Hinge and Tinder, lots of people out there are looking for love using the web.

If you've heard of "The Tinder Swindler" on Netflix, you may already know this, yet schemes are getting extreme when it comes to online dating. Romance scams are skyrocketing, Americans were scammed out of over $500 million last year because of them.

So how can you make sure you don't have a crazy person come after you when you're swiping left and right? Be sure to follow our tech tips when it comes to online dating.

Whether you're searching to find a new love interest, or you're like Taylor Swift and have an ex or two you don't want to come after you, it's important to maintain your privacy online – especially when it comes to internet romance.

If you're connecting with anyone online, whether for friendship or more, be sure to watch out for these red flags:

While you won't have much success if you're hiding your face on dating apps or websites, you should be careful about what photos you choose.

You should also not provide your last name automatically to strangers on apps. You don't even need to be a true internet sleuth to find out key information like your home address or phone number using a simple Google search. Giving this information out to the wrong people can lead to you being the target of a scam, harassment or worse.

Unless you want anyone in the world to be able to see your personal photos and posts, you should be making all of your social media accounts private. It's a lot harder for someone to find you on social media if you're not using your full name that matches a name on a dating app or website.

