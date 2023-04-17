EXCLUSIVE: Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' team released a new video Monday mocking Bud Light over the brand's recent partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The video, titled "Real Men of Women's Sports," parodies Bud Light's "Real Men of Genius" campaign from the late 1990s and early 2000s, and is part of DeSantis' larger "Freedom Heavy" marketing effort.

"Team DeSantis presents real men of women's sports," the voice in the video says, echoing the same style as Bud Light's "Real Men of Genius" call and response script. The video includes clips of Lia Thomas and other transgender athletes competing in their respective sports.

"Today we recognize the men who hacked the system," the video jokingly says, as another voice sings, "Hacked the system!"

"Once mediocre in the men's division, now cream of the crop in the women's. From mediocre to champion!" it says. "You couldn't cut it with the boys so you pushed women off the podium. Real men steal first place!"

"Because without you, sports would be fair. Without you, women's sports would be for, well, women," it says.

Anheuser-Busch faced sharp backlash earlier this month when it was revealed Bud Light would feature Mulvaney's face as a way to celebrate the "365 Days of Girlhood" milestone the trans activist recently reached.

Longtime and loyal consumers revolted against the brand following the partnership, according to bar owners and beer-industry experts from across the country, and resulted in Anheuser-Busch shedding $5 billion in value.

DeSantis is reportedly mulling a run for the White House in 2024, but has yet to announce his decision on whether he will launch a campaign. He has, however, continued to be one of the sharpest critics of "woke" ideology as governor.

