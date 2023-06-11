Boston Police were called to TD Garden – home of the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics – on Friday to investigate damage to exterior windows after receiving reports of shots fired.

Police first responded around 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday and were informed that two second-floor double-pane windows were shattered like a spiderweb, according to the police report.

Per the report, an unidentified person had shot at the windows with a possible BB gun or pellet gun.

Two TD Garden employees who were down the hallway from the windows told police they heard "two loud smacks."

Officers searched the area and found no evidence of bullet fragments or casings.

A similar report was filed on June 1 when police responded to a call for shots fired at TD Garden and found that a single window had been shot, also by a possible BB gun.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The Bruins and the Celtics won’t be playing at TD Garden arena until the fall after both teams fell short of expectations during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

During the NHL's regular season, the Bruins were a historically great team, winning the President's Trophy with NHL records of 65 wins and 135 points.

But Boston ran into a hot Florida Panthers team in the first round, blowing a 3-1 series lead before losing in a crushing Game 7 overtime loss.

The Panthers played Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

For the Celtics, a season that saw them finish with the second-best record in the NBA ended with a Game 7 dud against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.