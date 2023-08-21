Taylor Swift amplified the spotlight on her friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff’s wedding to Margaret Qualley this past weekend.

Hollywood descended onto the beach community of Long Beach Island, New Jersey, to celebrate the couple’s union, with Swift leading the star-studded pack.

Fans eagerly waited outside the various wedding events trying to catch a glimpse of the celebrities during Antonoff and Qualley's special weekend.

Here's a look at the celebration details.

TAYLOR SWIFT SUPERFAN SPENT NEARLY $9K TO ATTEND 12 ERAS TOUR CONCERTS: ‘A BIG DEAL’

Jack Antonoff is a musician, known for being the lead singer of the band Bleachers, as well as a prolific songwriter and producer.

Antonoff and Swift met in 2012, and he produced three songs on her Grammy-winning album "1989." He went on to contribute to her next five albums, including "Reputation," "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore" and "Midnights."

Apart from Swift, he’s also worked with The 1975, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen and Lana Del Rey, who was also a guest at the wedding.

Qualley, who is an Emmy-nominated actress, is the youngest daughter of Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Peter Qualley.

The 28-year-old has starred in series like "The Leftovers," and movies including, "The Nice Guys" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

She received rave reviews for her work in the 2021 Netflix series "Maid," in which MacDowell also appeared, and received her second Emmy nomination for the role. Her first was for her work in the FX series, "Fosse/Verdon."

According to People, the couple met in 2021 and became engaged last year.

Qualley had posted on her since-deleted Instagram page about the engagement. In the post, the couple was seen sharing a kiss, with Qualley writing in the caption, "Oh I love him!" the outlet reported.

ANDIE MACDOWELL’S DAUGHTER MARGARET QUALLEY LEADS CELEBRITY KIDS TAKING OVER THE ACTING SCENE

Antonoff and Qualley’s rehearsal dinner was held at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island on Friday night. The eatery focuses on seafood, including a raw bar with shrimp and oysters.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Not only was the couple spotted, but some of their famous guests, including Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, were photographed coming out of the restaurant.

Swift’s presence at the restaurant created a mob scene, with fans swarming the street.

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT FANS MOB NEW JERSEY RESTAURANT DURING FRIEND'S WEDDING WEEKEND

According to a TikTok user who captured video of the chaos, the crowd outside grew, and police had a hard time keeping them contained and keeping the streets open. She added that they were chanting, "We want Taylor," and described the scene as a "madhouse."

LANA DEL REY'S FANS FALL LIKE DOMINOS IN SCARY CONCERT VIDEO

According to the Asbury Park Press, the ceremony was held at Parker’s Garage, an upscale venue in Beach Haven, not far from the Black Whale restaurant.

According to the venue’s website, it was first opened in the early 1900s as a restaurant/houseboat rental operation, before transforming over the years to offer a variety of options, including an oyster saloon.

They also offer, per their website, room for 180 guests, with customized menus and a "laid-back beach style."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The Asbury Park Press also reported that the reception took place at Bird and Betty’s, a nearby night spot that offers a retro vibe and games like skee-ball.

Fox News Digital reached out to both locations, but neither could comment on the wedding.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Per Page Six, Swift gave a toast to the newlyweds that was reportedly a loving roast, particularly of Antonoff.

According to the outlet, Del Rey serenaded the couple for their first dance, and sang a song titled "Margaret," reportedly written about Qualley.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift wasn’t the only famous attendee who drew attention on Antonoff and Qualley’s wedding weekend.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were in attendance. The duo have reportedly been dating since 2021. They were spotted in more casual ensembles at the rehearsal dinner, exiting the restaurant with Swift, who wore a black two piece dress.

Qualley’s famous mother MacDowell was in attendance of course, as was her father, Peter Qualley.

Swift’s pal Cara Delevingne was also there for the wedding festivities, and could be seen walking with her after the ceremony.

Swift wore a light blue lacy dress for the occasion, with simple hair and makeup, save for her signature red lip.

Antonoff was born and raised in New Jersey, and spent "every summer on Long Beach Island," according to an interview the musician had previously done with the Asbury Park Press.

According to the outlet, Swift and her family also spent summers in nearby Cape May on the island when they lived in Reading, Pennsylvania, before relocating to Nashville.

In 2013, Antonoff did a tour of the island with "Today," showcasing some of his favorite spots, some of which had been impacted by Hurricaine Sandy and were still recovering.