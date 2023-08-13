It’s no secret that Swifties would give a lot for — and have given a lot for — a seat at an Eras Tour concert.

One Taylor Swift superfan especially took the fandom up a notch after he spent about $8,800 to attend 10 concerts across the United States.

Anthony Ye of Astoria, New York, told Fox News Digital that his love for the pop star has been a near-decade-long affair.

"I go to as many shows as I can make it out to," he said.

"I’ve seen her dozens of times."

Ye, 26, revealed that he had seen Taylor Swift in concert 43 times after most recently attending two of her Los Angeles shows, on Aug. 8 and 9.

The superfan was also able to attend eight previous Eras Tour concerts, including the opening shows in Phoenix, Philadelphia, Boston and New York City, he also said.

"I’m definitely spending a bit more than I should," he said.

"It’s been five years since she’s toured, so it’s OK … My bills are paid."

He added, "There’s been a lot of new music, so it’s a big deal."

Ye admitted that affording the Eras Tour has been "a lot easier" for him than during past tours, when he "really couldn’t afford it."

"But I was running up credit cards anyway," he said.

"Those are paid off now, fortunately."

Ye revealed that he "fell into" becoming a Swiftie after listening to her music frequently — and now he tunes into every Eras Tour concert via livestream.

"I know all the songs," he said. "I can sing them all perfectly now … [In] the past few months, she has definitely been a big part of my life."

During the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, Ye said he was able to meet Taylor Swift’s parents, who were in the crowd on the night of the concert he attended.

"They are the best parents that anyone could ask for," he said.

Ye said he went on to show Swift’s dad the two Taylor Swift-inspired tattoos he has on his body — one of Taylor Swift wearing a unicorn onesie and another of her riding a unicorn cat.

"I’ve not met Taylor herself yet," he said. "But that’s the dream."

The super Swiftie shared that he has made Swift a "constant part" of his life due to the dedication she shows her fans as well as her passion for her art.

"I just want [Taylor Swift] to know that [I] and all her other fans are going to stand by her," he said.

"We're going to be here forever … for as long as she continues to make music and perform."

He also said, "I just want her to keep doing what she's doing."

Swift just closed out her 20-city odyssey in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, on Wednesday, August 9.

She's preparing to embark on the international leg of her tour in a few weeks, but in the fall of 2024, she'll return to North America.

She recently announced she'll be back to appear in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.