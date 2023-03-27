Taylor Swift is sharing the keys to her success.

Swift took to the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night where she shared how she believes she became so successful.

"I'm really flattered by this award," Swift said. "The Innovator Award, I never a single time woke up in the morning and thought, ‘You know what I’m going to do today? I'm going to go innovate some stuff."

"What I did do was try to make the right decision for me at the time, whether or not it had ever been successfully done before," she said. "I think maybe that might be the key because often times in any industry people are looking for a precedent, or data that shows this idea is a good one or a feasible one."

IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS: HEIDI KLUM, JANA KRAMER AND SHARNA BURGESS SHOW SKIN ON RED CARPET

Swift continued, "People want an example of something working before. I think the coolest ideas are the news one, ones that set a new precedent."

She addressed "switching genres" and "re-recording all her old music" before the crowd erupted in applause.

"I really want everyone to know, especially young people, the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had are what led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail," she said.

"I try as hard as I can not to fail because its embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too," Swift said. "Someday someone might think that they're innovative."

Swift – who is currently on her Eras Tour – arrived to the award show in a dark green bejeweled Alexander Vauthier jumpsuit with a hood. The singer beamed on stage as she accepted the award from Phoebe Bridgers.

Swift also brought home another one of the night's biggest awards: song of the year for "Anti-Hero."

During the star-studded show, country music star Keith Urban performed his hits "Brown Eyes Baby" and "Somewhere In My Car," and Coldplay did a special live performance from Brazil.

JANA KRAMER EMOTIONAL OVER ‘TERRIBLE’ NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: ‘I CARE ABOUT MY KINDS AND I WANNA GO HOME’

Kelly Clarkson not only presented the Icon Award to P!NK on Monday night, but the duo performed together, singing "Just Give Me A Reason."

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo also did a tribute performance to P!NK just before she received the prestigious award.

P!NK – who arrived at the red carpet with her two young children Willow and Jameson – said it feels "like a Christmas miracle" to do what she loves.

"It has been said that miracles are often associated with icons and Kelly Clarkson singing with me and Pat Benatar singing one of my songs, two of the greatest voices alive," she said during her acceptance speech.

"Being on stage, doing what I love with people that I love with all my heart – and my babies in the audience – this feels like a Christmas miracle."

"Every lyric that I write is my heart, you have watched me do this for almost 25 years," P!NK said. "I have decided to make vulnerability my life's work."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She ended her speech by thanking her children, her manager of 22 years and her "muse": husband Carey Hart. "If he loved perfectly I would have nothing to say," she joked.

The musician opened the show with a performance of her single "Trustfall" during the award show.

Other big winners of the evening included: Harry Styles for artist of the year and Cole Swindell won best country song of the year for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina."

During his acceptance speech, Swindell addressed the school shooting in Nashville. "My prayers and lots of love back to our community in Nashville, Tennessee that’s hurting beyond belief right now," he said.

Host Lenny Kravitz spoke about the tragedy as well. "Our hearts are heavy, and we are with you Nashville. We love you," Kravitz said. "And America: We must do better … and we will do better."

Kravitz's performance of "American Woman" on Monday night closed out the show.