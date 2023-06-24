As Taylor Swift stopped in Minneapolis for her "The Eras Tour," fans without tickets were "strongly discouraged" from gathering outside the concert venue.

Ahead of the two-day performances, U.S. Bank Stadium issued a warning to dedicated Swift, 33, fans, or "Swifties," about the sold-out concert.

"Fans without tickets to the concert are strongly discouraged from gathering outside the stadium this weekend," the statement on Twitter began.

"U.S. Bank Stadium is an enclosed stadium in the heart of downtown Minneapolis."

During Swift’s "The Eras Tour," thousands of fans without tickets have been "Taylor-Gating" outside of stadiums hoping to hear the Grammy-Award-winning artist perform.

The Mayor of Minneapolis coined the jampacked weekend as "Swiftie-apolis," as half a million fans were expected to arrive for the wildly popular concert.

While thousands of fans flew in from all over the country to see the "Bejeweled" songstress, dedicated "Swifties" traveled straight to the concert venue from the airport.

Others waited more than two hours in line for Swift merchandise, and a mother even told Fox 9 KMSP, that their daughter almost passed out while standing in the heat.

Swift concert tickets are currently selling on StubHub starting at more than $800 for an "obstructed view."

Meanwhile, during a Philadelphia show for "The Eras Tour," Swift yelled at a security guard for harassing a fan.

As Swift performed "Bad Blood," she could be heard yelling at an unknown individual, "She's fine. She wasn't doing anything!"

The warning during Swift’s Minneapolis concert comes after millions of loyal fans waited in hours-long queues over a span of two days only to be shut out by Ticketmaster during November’s ticket sales.

At the time, Ticketmaster issued a formal apology to their customers.

"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened," Ticketmaster announced on their Twitter account.

The entertainment company shared a link explaining in detail why fans had a terrible experience attempting to purchase tickets.

Leaving fans outraged, Swift broke her silence on the ticket fiasco.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift wrote on social media.

The "Anti-Hero" singer continued to say in part, "There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."

She concluded, "And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

Swift anticipates concluding her U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" in Los Angeles on August 9. The "Lavender Haze" singer will continue her performances in Mexico City, Argentina and Brazil until November.