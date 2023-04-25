Formula One star Fernando Alonso appeared to be ready to overtake any of his rivals – at least when it comes to the possibility of dating one of the biggest superstars in music presently.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up earlier this month after six years of dating, according to multiple reports. Swift has been on "The Eras" tour since March 17. But just weeks after the breakup hit the gossip columns of every popular tabloid in the world, Alonso appeared to cannonball into the pool of eligible bachelors and teased F1 fans and Swifties alike on social media.

The 41-year-old Spain native posted a video on his TikTok account on Monday set to Swift’s song "Karma." Alonso was seen scrolling on his phone and winking at the camera.

"Race week era," he captioned the clip.

Page Six noted that the rumors of Alonso and Swift potentially dating sparked up on an Instagram account called DeuxMoi. The tabloid described the publication as a blind item account. DeuxMoi itself says "some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed" and "this account does not claim information published is based in fact."

The account posted a rumor on its Instagram Stories, which sparked the fire.

"A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso," an anonymous email shared by the account read. "According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single."

Alonso was clearly playing along to the rumors as he and his fellow F1 colleagues prepare for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

For what it’s worth, Swift is scheduled for three nights in Atlanta before hitting Nashville, Philadelphia and Foxborough, Massachusetts. As Swift hits Nashville from May 5-7, Formula One will be preparing for the Miami Grand Prix in the United States.

Alonso has made three podiums through three races this season.