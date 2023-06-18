Taylor Swift had plenty to celebrate over the weekend during the Pittsburgh stop of her Eras Tour.

During her Saturday show at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Swift was joined by The National’s Aaron Dessner for the first live performance of her song, "Seven," and gave a Father’s Day shout out.

"I have a really, really incredible dad, like hasn’t missed a show type of dad. He’s the best and I love him so much," Swift said, according to Billboard. "The song we’re going to play has to do with really fond memories of childhood."

She continued, "I know people have complicated relationships with their dad, or with the concept in general, but if you want to think of the people who have played a father figure role in your life, tomorrow and tonight. I’m really grateful for my dad — for anyone out there who spent hours and hours preparing to be at the show with their kid."

On her Instagram page, Swift also praised her dad, writing, "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but especially mine who is one of my best friends, helped meticulously glue every teeny tiny crystal onto my guitar and still never misses a show."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

MAN ALLEGEDLY THREATENED TAYLOR SWIFT WITH BOMB, CALLED HER FATHER AND MANAGERS

Swift also addressed the news that her song, "Cruel Summer," off her 2019 "Lover" album, will be released as a single.

Before she began her performance of "Champagne Problems," Billboard reported Swift told the audience, "The weirdest, most magical thing is happening. It’s never happened to me in the whole time I’ve ever been doing this."

"‘Cruel Summer’ was on the ‘Lover’ album. That album came out four years ago. And I just need to let you know something: ‘Cruel Summer,’ that song was my pride and joy on that album," she continued.

"You have conversations before the album comes out. Everybody around weighs in on what they think should be singles. I was finally, finally about to have my favorite song become the single — off of ‘Lover.’"

TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES NEW MUSIC AFTER BEING SCARED BY SEEMINGLY POSSESSED PIANO DURING ERAS TOUR

However, she noted that the COVID pandemic impacted plans to release the song in 2020.

"I’m not trying to blame the global pandemic that we had," Swift said, "but that is something that happened that stopped ‘Cruel Summer’ from ever being a single."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"No one understands how this is happening, but you guys have streamed ‘Cruel Summer’ so much right now in 2023" she explained, that her label, Republic Records, just decided to make it the next single."

Swift opens her shows with the song, and since the beginning of her tour, the song has been streamed millions of times and re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart on June 3, reaching No. 47 on June 17.

After her stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, her home state, Swift is on her way to Minneapolis for the next stop on her record-breaking tour.