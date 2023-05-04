Taylor Swift is cozying up to a new British bachelor, singer Matty Healy, according to reports.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, are preparing to take their relationship to the next level by going public with their romance, The Sun reported.

As the "Midnights" singer is gearing up for her performance in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend, Swift and the frontman for the band The 1975 have plans to publicly come together, according to the media outlet.

Although Swift’s representatives did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, Healy’s team said they had "nothing to add."

TAYLOR SWIFT, JOE ALWYN BREAK UP AFTER SIX YEARS: REPORTS

Since their rumored romance, fans on Twitter have been fully invested in their budding relationship.

Several Swift fans, often referred to as "Swifties," have resurfaced a photo from January of the pop star and Healy’s mom, Denise Welch, at a The 1975 concert. Welch is a famous British TV personality and actress.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

"Choosing to believe that Taylor Swift is only dating Matty Healy to get closer to Denise Welch," one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan speculated, "There’s just no way Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are dating right? Surely we can’t live in a world [where] Denise Welch could be Taylor swifts, mother-in-law."

"Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible," a fan wrote while sharing a photo of Swift’s track to "London Boy" and Healy’s song "She’s American."

TAYLOR SWIFT RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH EPIC THREE-HOUR, 44-SONG SHOW AS SHE LAUNCHES ERAS TOUR

The news comes after she called it quits last month with British actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

According to ET, which was first to report the news, "it was not dramatic," and was "amicable."

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told ET.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Just weeks after Swift and Alwyn broke up, fans were convinced that the "Lavender Haze" singer moved on to Formula One star Fernando Alonso.

The 41-year-old Spain native shared a TikTok video with Swift’s song "Karma" and winked at the camera.

Meanwhile, Healy has been under fire after making controversial remarks towards rapper Ice Spice.

During an appearance on "The Adam Friedland Show" in February, Healy joked about Spice’s ethnicity and said she sounded like an "Inuit Spice Girl" and a "chubby Chinese lady."

The two proceeded to imitate offensive Chinese and Hawaiian accents which caused a public stir.

Healy later gave Ice Spice what appeared to be a half-hearted apology during his show in Auckland, New Zealand.

"It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d---. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be misconstrued as mean. I don’t mind being a bit of a joker… but I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset them because I f---ing love them," he said in a fan video.

A BREAKDOWN OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S DATING HISTORY

Swift has been traveling the country for her "The Eras" tour since March 17. She opened the stadium tour in Glendale, Arizona, and will conclude in Los Angeles in August.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.