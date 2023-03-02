At first, it looked like the Tennessee Titans gave Taylor Lewan an unceremonious farewell.

The team dropped off belongings of the three-time Pro Bowler in garbage bags at his front door after releasing him.

However, the offensive lineman admitted he told the team to ship his stuff.

"The reason why I'm making this video right now is because… everyone's overreacting for the trash bags that the Titans left on my front door," Lewan said in a video he posted to Twitter. "I asked them to do it. Jim Johnson, longtime cop who works for the Titans, I called him and said, ‘Hey, I need you to drop this stuff off at my house. There’s stuff in it that I need. So please drop it off.'"

Lewan didn't necessarily ask for it to be dropped off in trash bags – but he didn't really care one bit.

"Yeah, it's in trash bags. Who cares? What does it need to be? Like a horse-drawn chariot and gold chariot that they ride up and say, ‘Hey, thanks for the last nine years?’ Let's stop overreacting," he continued.

In fact, despite the marriage ending, Lewan says his relationship with the front office is totally fine.

"The Titans have treated me amazing. Even when they cut me, it was an amazing deal. They let me choose when I was going to get cut. [General manager] Ran [Carthon] is amazing. [Head coach Mike Vrabel] is awesome. Let's not overreact boys. Let's not overreact. It's all good."

Tennessee, amid a revamping of the front office, also released wide receiver Robert Woods, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham, saving about $30 million in cap.

Lewan was the 11th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan by the Titans, and made the Pro Bowl in each season from 2016 to 2018. However, It was a tough 2022 for him, as he played in just two games after suffering a knee injury in Week 2. He also played in just five games in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL.