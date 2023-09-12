"Taxi" is turning 45.

The show followed the lives of a group of cab drivers at the Sunshine Cab Company, all of whom are working there as they pursue their true passions. The series aired for five seasons between 1978 and 1983, and helped launch the careers of many of its stars.

In May, some of the cast members reunited, with Christopher Lloyd sharing the occasion with fans on social media, captioning his post, "What the hell is going on here? #taxi."

Here is what the cast has been up to since the end of the show.

Marilu Henner earned five Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Elaine Nardo on "Taxi." She would go on to appear in the films "The Man Who Loved Women" and "Cannonball Run II" and on four seasons of "Evening Shade."

Following that, she hosted her own talk show, "Marilu," for nearly 150 episodes. In 2015, Henner played Aida in the Hallmark Channel Original Movie "Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick," reprising her role in its eight sequels.

Most recently, she starred in the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series and the Hallmark movies, "Love on a Limb," "Love, Light, Hanukkah!," "A Kiss Before Christmas" and "A Kismet Christmas." Henner returned to Broadway in the plays "Social Security," "Chicago," "The Tale of The Allergist's Wife" and "Gettin' the Band Back Together."

Henner was married to Frederic Forrest from 1980 to 1982. She was then married to Robert Lieberman from 1990 until 2001, with whom she shares sons Nicholas and Joseph Lieberman with. In 2006, she married Michael Brown.

After getting discovered in a boxing gym, Tony Danza was cast as cab driver and part-time boxer Tony Banta on "Taxi," a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

When "Taxi" ended, Danza starred on "Who's the Boss?" for eight seasons over nine years and earned three Golden Globe nominations. He then starred in the films "Baby Talk," "Angels in the Outfield," "Hudson Street" and "A Brooklyn State of Mind." Later, he appeared on four episodes of "The Practice," earning him an Emmy Award nomination.

The actor later appeared on Broadway, in "A View From the Bridge," "The Iceman Cometh," "The Producers, "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "Celebrity Autobiography." Danza then starred on TV's "Family Law" for three seasons and hosted his own talk show, "The Tony Danza Show," for two years. Most recently, he appeared on episodes of "Blue Bloods," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" and "And Just Like That…"

Danza was married to Rhonda Teoman from 1970 to 1974, and they share two children, Gina and Marc Danza. He was then married to Tracy Robinson from 1986 to 2013, sharing daughters Katherine and Emily Danza with her.

Judd Hirsch won two Emmy Awards out of five nominations, and received two Golden Globe nominations for playing Alex Rieger on "Taxi." While on the show, Hirsch starred in the film "Ordinary People," a role which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor.

From 1988 to 1992, Hirsch starred on "Dear John," winning one Golden Globe out of two nominations. He later starred in the film "Independence Day," and the Broadway plays "Talley's Folly," "A Thousand Clowns," "Art," "I'm Not a Rappaport" and "Conversations With My Father," the last two earning him Tony Award wins.

He then appeared in "A Beautiful Mind," "Zeyda and the Hitman," "Brother's Shadow," "Numb3rs," "Small Miracles" and "Independence Day: Resurgence." Most recently, Hirsch starred in "Uncut Gems," "iMordecai" and "The Fablemans," for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Hirsch first married Elisa Sadaune in 1963, and the two had a son together, Alex, before getting divorced in 1967. He was then married to Bonni Chalkin from 1992 to 2005. They share kids Montana and London.

Danny DeVito's breakout role of Louis De Palma on "Taxi" earned him an Emmy and Golden Globe win and three additional nominations for each award. He then starred in the films "Terms of Endearment," "Romancing the Stone," "Ruthless People" and "Throw Momma From the Train," the last two earning him his fifth and sixth Golden Globe nominations.

The actor later starred in "Twins," "The War of the Roses" and "Batman Returns." In 1991, DeVito founded the production company Jersey Films, later producing "Pulp Fiction," "Erin Brockovich," "Gattaca," "Reno 911!" and "Matilda," which he also starred in and directed.

He also voiced characters in "Space Jam," "Hercules," "The Lorax" and "Smallfoot." Starting in 2006, DeVito has starred as Frank Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." He also appeared on "The Kominsky Method," and in the films "Dumbo" and "Jumanji: The Next Level," and later made his Broadway debut in "The Price," which earned him a Tony Award nod.

DeVito married actress Rhea Perlman in January 1982. They have three children together — Lucy, Grace and Jacob. In March 2017, they announced their separation, but have stated they have no intention of divorcing.

Jeff Conaway starred as Bobby Wheeler on four seasons of "Taxi," earning two Golden Globe nominations in that time. He then starred in the films "The Patriot," "Elvira: Mistress of Darkness" and "Eye of the Storm," and on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Later, Conaway starred on TV's "Babylon 5," and in the films "Do You Wanna Know a Secret," "The Pool 2," "Living the Dream" and "Wrestling." His final role was in the 2011 film "Dark Games."

Conaway was open about his struggles with drug addiction, revealing on "Celebrity Rehab with Drew Pinsky" that he was addicted to cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs due to an injury sustained on the set of "Grease."

He was married for less than a year to an unknown woman in 1971. He was then married to Rona Newton-John from 1980 to 1985, and later married to Kerri Young from 1990 to 2000.

In May 2011, Conaway was found unconscious and transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. He died at the age of 60.

Christopher Lloyd played Reverend Jim Ignatowski on "Taxi," a role which earned him two Emmy wins. He later starred in the films "Star Trek III: The Church for Spock," "Clue" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

He played Dr. Emmett Brown in "Back to the Future" and its two sequels in the 1980s. Lloyd also portrayed Uncle Fester Addams in "The Addams Family" and its sequel "The Addams Family Values," and appeared on an episode of "Avonlea," earning his third and final Emmy win. Most recently, he has appeared on "A Million Little Things" and "The Mandalorian," and has voiced Hacker on "Cyberchase" since 2003.

Lloyd was married to Catharine Boyd from 1959 to 1971, and was later wedded to actress Kay Tornborg from 1974 to 1987. He then was married Carol Ann Vanek from 1988 to 1991, and then Jane Wood from 1992 to 2005. ​He is now with Lisa Loiacono, whom he married in 2016.

Andy Kaufman first gained attention when he made appearances on the first season of "Saturday Night Live," later using one of the characters he portrayed on the show as the basis for Latka Gravas, the role he played on "Taxi."

During his time on the sitcom, he continued making other appearances on television performing sketch comedy, and he had his own specials called "Andy's Funhouse" and "Uncle Andy's Funhouse."

The actor was never married, but he had one child, a daughter, Maria Bellu-Colonna, whom he shared with his high school girlfriend.

Kaufman died in May 1984 at the age of 35 from lung cancer. When speculation that his death was a hoax resurfaced in 2013, the Los Angeles County Coroner rereleased his death certificate to quiet the rumors, along with a statement reading "he is dead."

Veteran actress Carol Kane starred as Simka Dahblitz-Gravas on "Taxi," earning two Emmy Awards for her work on the show. She then starred in the films "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "The Princess Bride" and "Flashback."

Kane then appeared in "The Addams Family Values," and on the TV series "Seinfeld," "Chicago Hope," "Ellen" and "Pearl." Later, she starred in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and "The Pacifier," and on "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

In 2003, Kane began starring as Madame Morrible in the national tour of the Broadway musical "Wicked." She continued to play the role on and off in different productions until 2014.