Taliban's security in Afghanistan will be blocking women and girls from using a public park to punish them for failing to wear Islamic headgear properly while claiming that women don't need "sightseeing," according to a report from Foreign Press.

Last year, the Taliban demanded that women start wearing the niqab, a loose Islamic headdress that covers the entire body from head to toe, with a slim exception for the eyes. The burka, which covers the eyes as well, was stated as the preference. The move became one of many that are targeting the freedoms of women and girls since the Biden administration's withdrawal in 2021.

Taliban's acting minister for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice, Khaled Hanafi, said "We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety."

"Going sightseeing is not a must for women," Hanafi said. Women are now banned from Band-e-Amir, a chain of six lakes in Central Afghanistan.

Experts from the United Nations have said that 20 years of progress for the freedom of females have been erased with the Taliban takeover.

Women are not permitted to travel more than 45 miles without a male escort and are generally compelled to stay at home, according to the UN.

The Taliban banned higher education for girls and from taking public office and working certain jobs.

"All over the country, women report feeling invisible, isolated, suffocated, living in prison-like conditions. Many are unable to have their basic needs met without access to employment or aid, including access to medical healthcare and psychological support in particular for victims of violence, including sexual violence," the UN said.

"It’s a sobering reminder of how swiftly and aggressively women’s and girls’ rights can be taken away."

