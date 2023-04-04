It's almost taco time.

Toyota chose April 4, known to many truck fans as 4x4 Day, to confirm a major new detail about the upcoming all-new 2024 Tacoma pickup.

The Tacoma has been the best-selling midsize truck in the U.S. for 17 years, which is nearly as long as it has been since its last major redesign.

The 2024 Tacoma will be built on a smaller version of the same platform that underpins the full-size Tacoma, which was new for 2022, and will share a significant attribute with its sibling.

THESE 10 VEHICLES HOLD THEIR VALUE THE BEST AND TOYOTA TRUCKS DOMINATE

Toyota hasn't yet shown the Tacoma in full, but released a photo of its tailgate revealing that it will feature "electrifying i-FORCE MAX performance." The Tundra is offered with an i-FORCE MAX powertrain, which is a hybrid V6 that's the most powerful option and rated at 437 hp and 573 lb-ft of torque.

That means the 2024 Tacoma will be the first hybrid version of the model, although its version of the i-FORCE MAX could possibly be based around a four-cylinder engine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The Toyota Crown sedan is currently available with four-cylinder hybrid powertrain rated at 340 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, which would be a lot for a truck the size of the Tacoma.

The image of the Tacoma also reveals that it will continue to be offered in a high-performance TRD Pro off-road model, while Toyota last year announced that it is launching a new Trailhunter lineup of trucks, which will be outfitted for extreme overland-style adventure driving.

Toyota has several hybrid powertrains to choose from, so lower-spec versions of the Tacoma may also be electrified more with fuel efficiency in mind, which is something today's truck is not known for.

Toyota did not say when the 2024 Tacoma will be unveiled in full, but computer-generated design renderings of the truck were discovered on a Brazilian patent website in January, which Toyota appears to have confirmed were authentic in a recent social media post.