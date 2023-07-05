Some 15.3 million Syrians are currently in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations – nearly 70% of the country’s population. The crisis has made its impact on people in every corner of the country.

"People are living in extreme poverty today in areas of Damascus," Atlantic Council senior fellow Qutaiba Idlbi said. "Every three hours they receive one hour of electricity and then completely … go into darkness."

More than 50% of Syrians don’t have enough food. Malnutrition is also on the rise.

"The Syrian people continue to suffer on a massive scale," U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said. "They have not yet seen any improvement in the reality of their lives, whether they live inside Syria or outside Syria."

The initial U.S. mission in Syria was to defeat the Islamic State (ISIS) and oust President Bashar al-Assad. While ISIS is no longer a threat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. needs to make sure terror groups don't become a threat once again.

"We want to expand humanitarian access to the people of Syria," Blinken said during a recent news conference in Saudi Arabia. "We want to ensure that ISIS can’t reemerge. We want safe conditions for the eventual return of refugees."

Blinken said partner nations, including Saudi Arabia, are aligned with those goals despite welcoming al-Assad back into the Arab League.

"I have to admit we are skeptical of Assad's willingness to take the necessary steps, but we're aligned with our partners here on what those steps are and on the ultimate objective," Blinken said.

The U.S. strategy has shifted since U.S. troops first began assisting Syrian rebels in 2014. Other global conflicts have since moved into the spotlight.

"I see Ukraine and, say, Taiwan differently," said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. "I think the ramifications are far bigger than, say, Syria. I would say the global balance of power is at stake when it comes to Ukraine and Europe and Taiwan and the Pacific."

The U.S. has remained critical of al-Assad and says Syria has not been prepared to address its refugee crisis.

"We see no indication that the regime is committed to ending its harassment, arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment of returnees," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

More than 12 million people in Syria have been displaced. The refugee crisis has also caused poverty and deteriorating living conditions in neighboring countries. Experts said the U.S. should focus on economic and political investments in Syria to get refugees to return.

"We need to show that we are not leaving the region," Idlbi said. "That doesn't mean that we really need to invest heavily. The problem we're facing today is that the U.S. investment in the Middle East has not really changed."

Last month, U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill that would enhance Washington’s ability to impose sanctions on Syria. The legislation served as a warning to other countries that may be normalizing relations with al-Assad.

"Syria has always been in disarray. It's very confusing foreign policy-wise. We've made mistakes. But Assad has been a monster of a dictator," McCaul said.

The need for assistance has become even more critical. More than 8,000 people were killed after an earthquake struck northwestern Syria in February. Al-Assad agreed to open crossing points for aid delivery until August. Now, the United Nations has been pushing to keep those paths available.

"It is a matter of life and death for millions of people in northwest Syria," said Ghada Eltahir Mudawi with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador acknowledged the deteriorating conditions but said cross-border aid delivery has outlived its usefulness. Russia further said that the aid was benefiting northern Syria only and not enough funding was going to the government-controlled southern region. Experts have argued that a U.S. presence is all the more important to combat adversarial interests in Syria.

"A political solution in Syria today is not viable. That doesn't mean we need to step away from the table and let Russia, Iran and China handle the situation in Syria," Idlbi said.

Some lawmakers said working alongside U.S. allies would be the best way to promote democracy to bad actors.

"It is about the world coming together," said Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., "and then make sure that we prevent it from happening in the future, which ultimately makes America a safer country and democracy gets to be promoted and moved around the world."