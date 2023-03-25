Sylvester Stallone revealed this weekend he plans to pick up his paintbrush again soon.

"About time to start painting again," the Hollywood tough guy wrote on his Instagram along with a photo of several of his paintings.

He added that he connects his painting with the writing aspects of his Hollywood career.

"What is wonderful about painting is it’s similar to writing a short screenplay, but, instead of words, you use strokes and colors to tell your story," he said.

Although he is lesser known as a painter, the "Creed" star has had his expressionistic work exhibited in museums like the Nice Museum of Contemporary Art in France, and his paintings have been sold in fine art galleries.

Before "Rocky" won the Oscar for best picture in 1977, Stallone painted a portrait of a boxer that was his inspiration to write the screenplay. He was also nominated that year for an Academy Award for his writing and acting.

"I made a self-portrait with a more defined ‘pug face’ than I had back then, but to capture his sadness, I switched the brush with a screwdriver and carved the eyes," he told Artnet News in 2021 of the "Rocky" painting.

On his StalloneArtwork Instagram page he wrote, "I painted this in 1974, before I wrote the script for Rocky, because I wanted to have a mental image of him in my mind, so this is the way I pictured him at the time...The eyes tell the story..."

Billionaire Steve Wynn has one of the "Rambo" star’s "Rocky" paintings in his collection, according to ArtNet.

Stallone told the outlet he was inspired by idolized figures like Hercules.

"Both in art and film, I looked at figures like Spartacus or Hercules who radiated hyper-reality through their hyper-masculinity," he said.

The "Expendables" star once said he thinks he’s a "much better painter than an actor."

"It’s much more personal, and I’m allowed to just do what I want to do," he revealed on his website. "Quite often in acting you have to play a certain part. You cannot speak as much as you want to speak."