Sylvester Stallone and Pope Francis jokingly shadowboxed each other at the Apostolic Palace on Friday.

In a video uploaded to X, previously known as Twitter, the head of the Catholic Church can be seen meeting the entire Stallone family.

The "Rocky" star, 77, first introduced his wife, Jennifer Flavin, before introducing his three daughters — Sophia, 27; Sistine, 25; and Scarlet, 21 — as well as his brother, Frank Stallone.

The pope shook everyone's hand and was heard saying, "Three, so many!" in Italian in response to meeting Stallone's daughters.

SYLVESTER STALLONE'S DAUGHTERS REVEAL WHY HE MAKES IT DIFFICULT FOR THEM TO DATE

"Thank you very much for taking time from your busy day. We appreciate this very much," Stallone told Francis. Both men agreed it was an "honor" to meet one another.

"We grew up with your films," an interpreter told Stallone on behalf of the pope. The actor appeared pleased and laughed before throwing up his iconic "Rocky" stance.

"Ready? We box!" Stallone said before Francis followed suit and got into a boxing stance.

The Vatican shared a press release on Friday which listed everyone the pope was scheduled to meet that day, including Stallone. Francis, who's been the leader of the Catholic Church since 2013, was also scheduled to meet bishops and an archbishop from around the world.

Although meeting the pope was an honor for the "Creed" actor, it was not his first time visiting the Vatican.

Nearly a year ago, Stallone took to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding all the keys to Vatican City.

"Very rare and special moment," the caption on his September 2022 post began.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"I was allowed to hold the KEYS that open EVERY single door in the entire Vatican city! Including the Sistine Chapel ! So glad we named our beautiful daughter this beautiful name., ‘Sistine’. … Of course they wouldn’t let me out of their sight with the KEYS … I don’t blame them!" he concluded.

His recent visit to the Vatican is just one stop on the Stallone family's Italian vacation. The "Expendables" star shared a picture on Instagram of himself and his brother, Frank, standing next to a donkey.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"In the fatherland," Stallone captioned the picture, tagging his brother.

On Wednesday, he received an honorary citizenship from the city of Gioia del Colle. The legendary actor attended the ceremony with his family and posed for photos with the honor.

The Stallone daughters have followed suit of their father, sharing several snaps and funny TikToks to their social media accounts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stallone and Flavin have been married for 25 years. The two met in 1988 and married in London in 1997.

WATCH: SYLVESTER STALLONE AND WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN SHARE THE SECRET TO THEIR MARRIAGE

In August 2022, the former model filed for divorce, but the couple seemingly reconciled the following month.

In May, the "Tulsa King" star launched a reality television show on Paramount+ with his family called "The Family Stallone."