Showing skin has always been in season on the red carpet, but Hollywood stars are taking a bold approach by purposefully revealing even more.

Sydney Sweeney recently turned heads wearing a silky white Miu Miu slip dress while leaving the Hotel Martinez at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 25-year-old "White Lotus" star also revealed a powder blue bra underneath her simple sheer dress and sparked online chatter about this summer's official fashion trend: the "intentional wardrobe malfunction."

Olivia Wilde, Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson have taken note with their own exposed displays, but fashion expert Melissa Rivers exclusively told Fox News Digital the style has already made its mark multiple times.

Sweeney breezed through the lobby of the popular French hotel with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, during the star-studded festival.

Her spaghetti strap slip dress draped down to the ground and featured delicate cups that highlighted her chic couture bra.

While the "Euphoria" actress went viral for her head-turning moment, the "Melissa Rivers Group Chat" podcast host looked back in fashion history books.

"Dolce & Gabbana did it a hundred years ago," Rivers said. "They did these corset dresses, and it became a big part of the Dolce & Gabbana look for at least a decade. So, this is not some original fashion moment.

"With fashion, everything is cyclical, too."

Days after Sydney's style statement, Scarlett Johansson showed off her straps at the "Asteroid City" screening in Cannes.

Johansson stepped onto the Palais de Festivals red carpet wearing a baby pink custom Prada gown with a straight silhouette and a low back.

A peekaboo white bralette peered out above the structured hem of her pastel dress, updating the timeless piece to a modern moment.

"I don’t know if it was the ‘90s or the 2000’s, but I think it was the late 90s," Rivers said of D&G's classic designs.

"I'm sure if we went back even further in history, you could go back to the French court and the English court, and you could see that they would have the undergarments and the dresses over them. So, you know, what goes around, comes around."

Charlize Theron elevated lingerie to another level at the "Fast X" premiere in Rome last month.

Theron slipped into a three-piece Dior set, including black hot pants and a matching floor-length duster.

The Academy award-winning actress opted for a sleek bra top underneath while posing in front of the Colosseum in a pair of black pumps.

Her glittering, sheer lounge wear was made of chain mail material from the brand's spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection.

In April, country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini proved to be a trendsetter as she walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet with straps out.

True to Rivers' words, Ballerini rocked a gorgeous gray Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corset bodice and a white bustier.

The "Hole in the Bottle" singer told Cosmopolitan before her hosting duties, "I’m feeling confident and feminine in the Dolce."

Olivia Wilde truly brandished her bra at a post Oscars celebration in March.

The "Don't Worry Darling" director opted to leave her shirt at home and showed off a tiny black bra while walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party in Hollywood.

Wilde slipped into a white, one-sleeved Gabriela Hearst dress hemmed below her chest to reveal a strappy leather top.

"Again, red carpet, high-fashion, and look at the women who are wearing them," Rivers noted. "I’m not sure it’s made for civilians."