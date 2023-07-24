Swiss soccer forward Alisha Lehmann made her first appearance in a Women’s World Cup match on Friday as her squad topped the Philippines 2-0 in their first round of group play.

Lehmann, who is one of the most followed female soccer athletes playing in the Women’s World Cup, received a strange request from one of the fans who packed into Dunedin Stadium in New Zealand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fan was holding a sign, which read: "Alisha Lehmann can I get your (shirt)." The message ended with a picture of Lehmann’s No. 23 jersey.

It is unclear whether Lehmann obliged. The fan could get a second shot at his request when Switzerland takes on Norway Tuesday.

Lehmann boasts more than 13 million followers on Instagram. She helped get Switzerland into the Women’s World Cup with two goals during qualifiers. She also appeared in 22 matches for Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League. She scored five goals and had two assists during the 2022-23 season.

USWNT'S WIN OVER VIETNAM BRINGS SKY-HIGH RATINGS IN QUEST FOR THIRD STRAIGHT TITLE

She spoke to Sky Sports earlier this month about the excitement going into the tournament.

"When you play for your country, you remember where you came from," she said. "You have the badge of your country on your shirt, it means a lot.

"I actually can't wait to play this World Cup. I was waiting all my life to do this because it's the biggest thing when you're a kid. You dream about the big World Cup and playing it.

"It's the biggest dream of every single footballer. It's amazing, and I can't wait to be on the field and start it."

Switzerland will round out the group stage with a match against New Zealand on Sunday.