Qwerty, an adorable domestic shorthair tabby cat with a unique face, is looking for a safe and cozy home in the Washington, D.C., area after a pretty unfortunate start to life.

"Qwerty was rescued from a horrible hoarding situation and brought in and cleaned up," City Kitties, her rescue, told Fox News Digital.

At just 1½ years old, it took this medium-sized lady a little time to begin to trust humans after she was rescued.

"After some time adjusting, (she) was able to let her bright personality shine through," according to the rescue.

She particularly loves the family fostering her.

"Despite her rough start, Qwerty absolutely adores her foster humans and insists on sleeping directly on top of her foster mom or snuggled up next to her head," said City Kitties.

Qwerty also gets along well with other animals.

"As a social butterfly, she can frequently be found socializing with her feline foster siblings and happily running around with her favorite toy mouse," said the rescue.

Qwerty's vaccinations are up to date, and she has been spayed, the rescue added.

City Kitties is a foster-based rescue, meaning it does not have a physical location. All of its pets, including Qwerty, live in foster homes.

Anyone interested in bringing Qwerty home can submit an adoption application through its website, citydogsrescuedc.org.

Tri-colored domestic cats like Qwerty are almost always females due to the way cat coloring is passed from one generation to the next.

The color of a cat's fur is determined by its genes — specifically, its X chromosome.

Hannah Shaw, known on YouTube as The Kitten Lady, explained in a video the gene for a cat's fur color is carried by the X chromosome and that this gene is either for black or orange fur.

A female cat can receive an orange gene from one parent and a black gene from the other, leading to a tri-colored cat like Qwerty.

Male tri-colored cats are rare and come as a result of a genetic deformity where a cat receives two X chromosomes and a Y chromosome, said Shaw.

