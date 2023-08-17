Suzanne Somers' husband of 46 years took matters into his own hands when her blood pressure was higher than he was comfortable with.

This past weekend, Somers and Alan Hamel were at their Palm Springs home when they decided to check their blood pressure.

"After I took eight or 10 readings on our blood pressure machine and kept seeing terrible results for Suzanne‘s blood pressure, I called 911," Hamel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Almost within a couple of minutes of hanging up with the dispatcher who answered the 911 call the firemen were coming through our front door and within a couple of minutes of that happening the ambulance crew arrived," he continued.

Hamel added, "You hear all these terrible stories about police departments being called and arriving an hour or more later or not at all. As I dialed 911 I prayed that would not be the case with our Palm Springs Fire Department, and it sure wasn't."

Hamel shared what happened following the Palm Springs Fire Department's quick arrival.

"They arrived, they hooked Suzanne up to their monitoring gear and quickly announced she’s just fine. They also asked if there was anything else we could do other than cooking dinner. They had done us an amazing favor for which we will be forever grateful," Hamel concluded.

Suzanne echoed the details of the health scare in a statement to Page Six where she also explained why her blood pressure was so high on the monitor.

"So what was it? Our blood pressure monitor was faulty," she told the outlet.

"A big kiss and big hugs to our incredible fire department," Somers said, adding, "Plus, they were all movie star handsome."

Suzanne's recent health scare comes shortly after she revealed her breast cancer has returned.

Somers, 76, was diagnosed with cancer twice before: skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s.

Somers told Fox News Digital in July, "I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. As one of millions of cancer patients, we do our best not to let this insidious disease control us. I find bliss in each day. My husband has been by my side every step of the way, and my family has been so supportive. Thank you for the outpouring of love and good wishes."

"It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer," she added. "Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, ‘It’s back,’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me, and I’m very tough."