Barry Morphew, a Colorado man accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, in 2020 before charges against him were dropped in 2022, spoke out Monday, marking three years since Suzanne went missing.

It was the first time Barry, 55, has spoken publicly since he filed a lawsuit seeking $15 million from the 11th Judicial District attorney and other prosecutors for allegedly violating his civil rights after they accused him of killing his wife and then subsequently dismissed the charges.

"It's very hurtful to lose your reputation and your integrity," Barry Morphew told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview with his daughters, Mallory and Macy, that aired Monday.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went missing on Mother's Day in 2020 when she disappeared from a bike ride in Colorado and is presumed dead.

"We have heavy hearts today," Barry, Mallory and Macy said in a Sunday statement to Fox News Digital. "We have missed our mom and wife, Suzanne Morphew, every single day for the last three years. We keep hoping that DA Stanley and Law Enforcement will use every resource to find her."

Prosecutors initially alleged Barry murdered his wife after she decided to leave him but later asked a judge to drop and dismiss the murder charges without prejudice in April 2022. They said they believed they were close to finding Suzanne's remains, though they have yet to be recovered.

When asked whether he killed his wife, Barry told "GMA," "Absolutely not."

"They've got tunnel vision, and they looked at one person, and they've got too much pride to say they're wrong and look somewhere else," he told the show. "I don't have anything to worry about. I've done nothing wrong."

The couple's two daughters said the last three years have been their "worst nightmare."

"I've never had a shred of doubt," Macy said of her father, to which Mallory added: "Not one."

Despite prosecutors' allegations that the Morphews' relationship was tumultuous and coming to a possible end, Barry told "GMA" that they had a "wonderful marriage."

"We had a wonderful life, a wonderful marriage. She was just so loving and giving, and such a good mother," he said, adding that his wife "was going through some hard things and made some bad decisions" at the time of her disappearance, including "trouble with the chemotherapy and the drugs."

Now, Barry's attorneys say his constitutional rights were "trampled upon" after he was accused of murder, and "he and his daughters have suffered great harm," as Jane Byrialsen said in a statement earlier this month.

Attorney Iris Eytan said the 55-year-old father "suffered the indignity of being wrongfully arrested, jailed and prosecuted for a crime he did not commit."

"We will not rest until those responsible for this miscarriage of justice are held accountable," she said.

Last month, Eytan filed a complaint against 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and six other prosecutors for "a pattern of ethical violations eviscerating public trust in the criminal legal system and disregarding the rights of Mr. Morphew and his daughters."

Stanley told FOX 31 Denver in a statement that the "potential filing of a complaint against an attorney is not equivalent to the attorney engaging in any misconduct" and "anyone can file a complaint against a lawyer with the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel."