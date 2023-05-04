ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED - Suspected gunman is in custody after an active shooter situation left at least one person dead and four others injured. Continue reading …

BIPARTISAN UPROAR - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle blast Biden for sending 1,500 troops to US-Mexico border. Continue reading …

DA WEIGHS CHARGES - Manhattan DA Bragg has launched an investigation after aggressive homeless man on NYC subway dies from Marine's chokehold. Continue reading …

CAUGHT IN THE WEB - Americans split on keeping government’s hands off AI. Continue reading …

‘FIRST STEP’ - After Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light flap, a surprising twist in the transgender debate, writes David Marcus. Continue reading …

AMERICA IS BEING ‘INVADED’ - Lt. Gov. Patrick torches Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and Jean-Pierre for migrant surge: 'This is a plan.' Continue reading …

LYIN’ EYES - Kyrsten Sinema calls out White House for dubious claim about illegal immigration crisis. Continue reading …

LEGAL FATE LOOMS - Federal prosecutors reportedly near decision on charging Hunter Biden. Continue reading …

COGNITIVE SHORTFALL - Ted Cruz says Biden's 'mental faculties are too diminished' for debt ceiling talks. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

-

‘I’M SO DISGUSTED’ - Sunny Hostin fumes over Donald Trump doing televised town hall. Continue reading …

A ’DISSERVICE’ TO STUDENTS - Biden education secretary decries book banning after post-COVID test score plunge. Continue reading …

LIFE LINE - Montana governor Greg Gianforte signs 5 pro-life bills. Continue reading …

FREE BEER - Anheuser-Busch giving away Bud Light to distributors after Mulvaney backlash. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Biden is embroiled in another controversy and it could get worse really soon. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - President Biden could be directly implicated in a serious crime. Continue reading …

'CONSERVATION... WILL CEASE TO EXIST' - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service expected to publish regulations limiting hunting and fishing equipment allowed on federal land. Continue reading …

MAKING A DIFFERENCE - Kansas man mows yards for free: It’s all about restoring dignity to those in hard times, he says. Continue reading …

‘THE BOSS LADY’ - Queen Camilla runs the show behind the scenes: royal insiders. Continue reading …

RISKY TECH - AI might have prevented Boston marathon bombing but it comes with risks: former police commissioner. Continue reading …

TRUST ISSUES - Americans don't trust the Supreme Court, but this helps the justices help themselves. Continue reading …

WATCH: GREAT GIG! The Blackpool Zoo in the United Kingdom is hiring an employee to scare seagulls away — and more than 250 people from Australia, America and Ukraine have reportedly already put in applications. Check out what the job entails! See video …

WATCH: Poll shows 61% of young Democrats feel 'anxious or on edge.' See video …

WATCH: DeSantis says 18-year-olds should be able to buy rifles. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.