The suspect who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in Wisconsin was taken into custody in Chicago, police say.

Myron F. Bowie allegedly set his girlfriend on fire during an argument in the Village of Salem Lakes before 5 a.m. on July 30. He reportedly told her he would kill her, her children and her entire family before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe burns. As of Friday, she is still is critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police found Bowie's car in the Chicago Heights area before they apprehended him. He was taken into custody without incident.

"Bowie will remain in custody in Illinois pending extradition hearing in Cook County, IL," Kenosha County Sheriff's Department explained in a Facebook post.

When police were searching for the suspect, they cautioned the public that he was considered dangerous.

"Myron does have a felony warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous," police previously warned.

"The safety and security of our community is the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's top priority, and everything will be done to ensure this," the statement added.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.