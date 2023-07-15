A 14-year-old dog in San Francisco, California, is up for adoption — and is looking for a home that will welcome his energetic self.

Yee Haw is a Lhasa Aspo mix who is currently available for adoption at the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

Yee Haw is known for bringing a smile to the faces of many — while charming people with his gentle nature.

The senior dog was brought to Muttville after his elderly owner moved to an assisted living facility — and could no longer take care of him.

In his later years, Yee Haw is considered a spunky senior — who still likes to go on walks and runs.

He also likes jumping on the couch. The rescue said he has a crazy amount of puppy-like energy.

It said he will walk for miles and still return home for more.

Yee Haw does enjoy naps and can be left alone for an amount of time when necessary.

He is known to acknowledge toys, though he doesn’t show interest in them for too long.

The senior dog does have to use the restroom frequently, but he's able to sleep through the night without accidents or being let outside.

Yee Haw has a good appetite and is still drinking lots of water.

The pup is not aggressive with other dogs. He's also not too interested in playing with others.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization that works to help dogs over the age of seven find a loving home.

The organization works with various shelters, individuals and other animal organizations to care for senior pups who have been surrendered by people who can no longer care for them.

Interested in adopting Yee Haw?

For more information on Yee Haw, visit muttville.org.

