Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 will result in frost formation. Coldest readings will be in the protected valleys * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Southern Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&