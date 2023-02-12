Talk about 100% attendance.

Two U.S. veterans joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning to discuss the fact that they've each attended every Super Bowl game ever since the playoff contest was first held back on Jan. 15, 1967.

U.S. veterans Sylvan Schefler and Harvey Rothenberg spoke to Fox News Channel's Brian Kilmeade in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday morning ahead of Super Bowl LVII — and their remarkable attendance over the years.

Schefler served in the U.S. Army, while Rothenberg served in the U.S. Navy.

"What intrigued you to say, ‘I’m going to go to this game'" in 1967, Kilmeade asked, when it wasn't "even called the Super Bowl yet?" (It wasn't until 1969 that the AFL-NFL playoff game was dubbed the Super Bowl.)

Rothenberg talked about the Doral Country Club in Miami — "and we always went to the country club a lot," he said.

"And the NFL was there at the country club — and they said, ‘Why don’t you guys come to the game?'" added Rothenberg, referencing the group of veterans who decided to go to the game together.

"So, we went to the game. At that time, we had about eight" veterans who went to the first game, he said.

The Green Bay Packers won that first-ever Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in the game.

The second Super Bowl game, in 1968, was also in Miami — and again some of the veterans from the same group attended that game.

Then the same group attended still the next Super Bowl game — and decided they'd try always to attend the Super Bowl each year.

"And now it's the 57th game," he said.

"It's quite a story," noted Schefler.

The group of veterans for years called themselves "The Super Bowl Five" — they lost one of their members recently, and two of the men were unable to attend this year, Schefler and Rothenberg said. But they're hoping to have them in attendance next year.

Schefler added, "The NFL knows about it, and they were particularly gracious to us for the 50th" Super Bowl, he said.

That year, the veterans were honored with first-class tickets, limo service and meal preparation, various outlets reported.

"They know who we are, because I don't think there are too many of us around," he also said, who have been to every single Super Bowl.

Which Super Bowl game would they watch all over again, if they could?

"You ask us that every year that you interview us," said Rothenberg.

"It's the Giants beating the Patriots when they were undefeated," he said emphatically — "in this stadium."

That game in 2008 is regarded as one of the biggest upsets in the history of professional sports.

"The Patriots entered the game with an 18-0 record and were attempting to complete a perfect season," said Bleacher Report of that game.

It went on to add that "a win would have tied Tom Brady with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most Super Bowl titles by a quarterback with four, and it would have tied Bill Belichick with Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl victories by a coach with four."

To learn more about the two U.S. veterans who've attended every Super Bowl game in history — and what they think of Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to view it.