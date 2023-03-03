Wade Phillips' first year in the NFL was 1976 with the Houston Oilers, and he didn't win a Super Bowl until 40 years later.

He may only have one title in his career that spans parts of six decades, but he's a legend in NFL circles.

After helping the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, Phillips did not get any NFL jobs for the 2021 or 2022 seasons.

Phillips, the head coach of the XFL's Houston Roughnecks, has a theory why he's not coaching in the NFL.

"I hate to say it, but I think it’s age," Phillips, 75, said, via the New York Post. "It’s hard to beat my record as a coordinator, so there’s got to be another reason. But that’s OK. I’m glad to be doing what I’m doing."

The Roughnecks are 2-0 on the season, and it's Phillips' first head coaching gig in any capacity since 2013, when he was the Houston Texans' interim head coach.

He was winless in that short stint, so his Week 1 victory with the Roughnecks was his first as a head coach since 2010 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Phillips won his Super Bowl as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator. It was his second stint in that role with the team. He was also the Broncos' head coach in 1993 and 1994. His son, Wes, is the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Wade went 82-64 as a head coach for six teams (three of those on an interim basis), and he was on the sidelines for three Super Bowls.

Philllips says he glad he's back in the sport.

"I’m not mad because I’m not in the NFL," Wade said. "I’m glad I got an opportunity."