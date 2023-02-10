A pair of ads about Jesus will air on Super Bowl Sunday as part of a Christian group's efforts to spread a message of love and understanding to 100 million people.

The $20 million advertising campaign, funded in part by the family behind religious craft store chain Hobby Lobby, as well as Christian groups and other anonymous donors, will kick off with two ads centered on the idea that when it comes to Jesus, "He Gets Us."

At a time when the U.S. Christian population is down and religion has become a divisive topic, the group hopes to reach as many as possible and help spread the message of Jesus, who Christians believe is the Son of God.

"It fits with our target audience really well," campaign spokesperson Jason Vanderground told The Associated Press about the upcoming ads. "We’re trying to get the message across to people who are spiritually open, but skeptical."

The campaign reportedly highlights the idea that Jesus was a refugee and was unfairly stereotyped in a way akin to other marginalized minority groups in the modern world.

Religion News Service National Reporter Bob Smietana, speaking with NPR, said the focus is attempting to appeal to the LGBTQ community and other groups that previously felt unwelcome in the church.

One commercial depicts a slideshow about migrants fleeing their home to avoid persecution. The ad concludes by revealing the story is actually about Jesus and his mother Mary, and her husband Joseph.

The two spots airing on Sunday will focus on how children embody and demonstrate Jesus’ love and how to mold yourself into a better person by dealing with anger.

"We think Jesus is a big deal and we want to make a big deal out of it," Vanderground said. "What better way to do that than to put him in the biggest cultural moment that we have the entire year?"

The Super Bowl is almost always the most-viewed television program annually in the United States, often drawing more than 100 million viewers. This year's contest pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The campaign was launched in March 2022 and plans to spend $2 billion over the next several years. The advertisements direct viewers to a website that includes Bible readings, ways to chat with real people about religion and information about Jesus.

While some religious groups have frequently aired regional ads during the Super Bowl, the "He Gets Us" ads are part of a small list of national religious spots. Some of these countrywide campaigns have previously caused controversy.

In 2010, an ad featuring the mother of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, Pam Tebow, drew fire from pro-choice activists and liberal media networks. In the spot, Pam discussed her pregnancy with Tim and why she chose not to have an abortion despite challenging medical issues. He went on to become a star at the University of Florida, winning the Heisman Trophy and two national championships, and started at quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Oftentimes, faith is given publicity in the NFL because of the actions of players, coaches and teams.