Let’s be honest: Super Bowl Sunday is just as much about chowing down on delicious food as it is about the game.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, between the AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Each team will be led by a top-performing quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

House parties are a major theme each year the Super Bowl takes place, and dips are a crucial element for a successful football celebration.

Get the party started on the tastiest of notes with the dips below.

Mango elevates a simple salsa recipe to a memorable condiment you’ll want to make again and again.

"I love this recipe because it's easy to make and uses fresh, flavorful ingredients. Pair this salsa with your favorite tortilla chips for the perfect snack or appetizer," says Kelsey Riley, recipe developer for Planted in the Kitchen.

Ingredients:

Hummus is a great dip that can be paired with crackers, chips or your choice of veggies to give them a yummy garlic taste.

Katie Webster, recipe developer, cookbook author and food blogger at HealthySeasonalRecipes.com, shares a winning hummus recipe.

"This creamy roasted garlic hummus has two whole heads of roasted garlic added to it. It has the perfect balance of lemon, tahini and garlic and always wins rave reviews," says Webster, who recommends serving it with pita chips and veggies.

Ingredients:

This lightened-up version of spinach and artichoke dip still manages to be sumptuous and satisfying.

"If you're looking for some healthier Super Bowl appetizers, this spinach and artichoke recipe will have all your guests fooled. It is creamy, cheesy and healthier than traditional dips, so you can enjoy it throughout the game without all the guilt," says Sondra Barker of Cuisine and Travel.

Accompany this dip with carrots, broccoli, pita chips, ridge potato chips or warm tortilla chips, says Barker.

Ingredients:

Add something sweet to your dips spread on Super Bowl Sunday with this tantalizing recipe that's bursting with chocolate-hazelnut flavor.

"I do not bake often as I would rather cook, but I do love serving desserts at parties," says Lisa Grant, owner of JerseyGirlCooks.com and author of "Super Easy Cookbook for Beginners" and "The 5-Ingredient Dutch Oven Cookbook."

"This Nutella cheesecake dip is always a favorite, and I love that it can be put together in five minutes."

She serves the Nutella-based dip with fruit, graham crackers or pretzels, but she’s also caught guests eating it out of the bowl with a spoon.

Ingredients:

If you love Buffalo chicken, look no further than this recipe.

Buffalo chicken dip is an extremely popular game-day dip that will keep your guests coming back for more.

"Full of juicy shredded chicken, creamy ranch dressing, cream cheese, hot sauce and loads of cheese, this easy-to-bake Buffalo chicken dip is the perfect appetizer for the Super Bowl," says Jessica Randhawa, the head chef, recipe creator, photographer and writer behind The Forked Spoon.

Ingredients: