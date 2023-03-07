Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets rumors are heating up, but not everyone thinks it’s the right move for the four-time MVP.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Jets’ officials were flying to California to meet with Rodgers, one day after Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints.

With Rodgers making it clear he’s unsure of his football future, the Jets have been rumored to be interested in pursuing the Super Bowl champion as they attempt to secure a quarterback for their talented roster.

Plaxico Burress, who spent one year with the Jets during his career, weighed in on the rumor mill Tuesday, saying Rodgers should look elsewhere if he does decide to keep playing.

"I don’t really know Aaron personally, but I know he’s a hell of a quarterback, and he can put the football anywhere you want as a wide receiver," Burress said on "The Carton Show." "But he just loves to be talked about. He’s an attention junkie. He loves that we’re sitting here talking about him. It’s like every day, it’s the Aaron Rodgers saga.

"Everybody’s really just hoping he gets to the Jets to be reunited with Nathaniel Hackett because that was his offensive coordinator when he was the MVP of the league. But I’ve been saying, man, for him to come to the Jets, it just doesn’t make sense if he wants to get back to the playoffs and contend for a championship. The Jets are not the team to get him there."

In Robert Saleh’s second year as head coach, the Jets went 7-10 with a defense that finished the season fourth in yards allowed per game.

After starting the year 7-4, New York lost six straight games to end the season, finishing out of the playoffs for the 12th year in a row.

Most of the issues were due to the quarterback position with Zach Wilson being benched twice during the season in favor of Mike White after Wilson regressed in his second year.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has made it clear throughout the offseason the organization covets a veteran quarterback to put the team over the top.

"Well, I think you want the best quarterback that you can get to lead the Jets," Johnson said in February. "And I think with a good quarterback and our great defense — and the defense will be a lot better with a quarterback that’s actually doing it — got a good running game and just what the coach is talking about. Our special teams is really good, and so it’s plug and play.

"I think a quarterback comes in, it’s kind of an ideal situation."

The Jets clearly want Rodgers in New York. Now, it will be up to Rodgers to determine whether New York is for him.