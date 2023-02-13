Stevan Ridley, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, was arrested over the weekend following an incident at a Mississippi nightclub.

The incident occurred at a club in Natchez at around 1 a.m. local time Sunday, according to The Natchez Democrat, but the details weren’t immediately known.

Ridley was charged with disorderly conduct, according to the paper. Adams County Sheriff’s Office records also list the charges of "sleeper" and "foreign warrant/fugitive holding" next to the former NFL player’s name. He was released from jail on a $750 bond.

Ridley posted a picture of his truck on his Instagram and geotagged the Natchez area three days ago.

He was born in Natchez and went to Trinity Episcopal High School in the area before heading to LSU.

The former Tigers standout entered the draft in 2011 and was selected by the Patriots in the third round. He quickly became an integral part of the offense. In four seasons, he had 2,817 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 23 catches for 146 yards to his stat line as well.

He was on the 2014 team that won the Super Bowl.

Ridley was released after that season. He would play for the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers before calling it quits after the 2018 season.