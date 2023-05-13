The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Monty Williams, according to ESPN.
The Suns were expected to make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs after finishing fourth in the regular season and adding one of the best scorers in the game, Kevin Durant, before the trade deadline.
Instead, the Denver Nuggets, the No. 1 seed, handled the Suns in six games and advanced while Phoenix was sent home.
Now, the Suns have made the move to look elsewhere for a head coach, which comes as a bit of a surprise with Williams winning NBA Coach of the Year in 2022.
The 2021 Suns reached the NBA Finals but fell to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Williams has the most wins among head coaches in the NBA since 2021.
This is a developing story.