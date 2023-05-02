The Phoenix Suns are going to have to battle for at least the next two games against the Denver Nuggets without veteran point guard Chris Paul.

Paul suffered a groin injury in Game 2 on Monday night that will require him to be out Games 3-5, according to The Athletic.

Paul is going to be reevaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

The injury occurred when Paul attempted to box out Nuggets winger Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In doing so, Paul was seen grabbing at his left groin after landing from his jump. Caldwell-Pope ended up getting the rebound and scoring.

Paul tried running back down the court for offense, but it was clear he was in pain.

It’s a tough blow to the Suns, who have seen life without Paul during the regular season. Damion Lee and Cam Payne will have to step up to fill in for the Suns, and there is no time to get comfortable with the Nuggets already up two games in the series.

But the series is heading back to Phoenix and the Suns will hope their home crowd can provide some energy for their squad.

Paul averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns this season in 59 games, while tallying 1.5 steals per night on the defensive end as well.

Game 3 will tip off on Friday night in Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET