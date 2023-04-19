The Phoenix Suns were one loss away from being in serious trouble, and in the first half, that was a legitimate reality.

But the homegrown Sun carried his team to their biggest victory of the season, and their title hopes now have a new life.

Thanks to Devin Booker's 38 points, the Suns took down the Los Angeles Clippers, 123-109, to tie their first-round series at one.

Los Angeles led by as many as 13 points in the first half, and all eyes were on Phoenix, who made the acquisition of the decade when they traded for Kevin Durant right at the trade deadline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But when the Suns ended the first half on a 23-10 run, life was back in the desert.

Phoenix stormed out of the locker room with a 12-2 run, and while Los Angeles was later able to cut their deficit to four points, it was the Suns who ultimately pulled away.

WARRIORS' DRAYMOND GREEN SUSPENDED FOR GAME 3 AFTER STEPPING ON KINGS' DOMANTAS SABONIS' CHEST

The Suns knocked down 10 three-pointers, four of which came from Booker, and five were off the hands of Torrey Craig.

All five Phoenix starters were in double-digits - Durant added 25 points, Craig finished with 17, Chris Paul had 16, and DeAndre Ayton put up 14 to go along with 13 rebounds. Booker also dished out nine assists.

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook combined for 59 of Los Angeles' 109 points.

In the final 29:28 of the game, the Suns outscored their opposition, 87-60.

Game 3 will be at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.