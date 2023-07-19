"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is still fuming over Sen. Tim Scott's beliefs on systemic racism as she pressed GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd about his beliefs on Wednesday.

"When your fellow opponent, Senator Tim Scott was here, I tried to explain to him that while he saw someone like Whoopi Goldberg at the table and someone like me from the South Bronx projects having been successful, someone like you at the table, that unfortunately we were the exception in this country and not the rule, and until we are the rule then I’m not going to stop talking about social injustice," she began.

Hostin said she believed systemic racism exists and read remarks from Scott, who called her statement a "dangerous, offensive and disgusting" message to send to young people.

TIM SCOTT, LONG A TARGET OF LIBERAL MEDIA OVER HIS RACE, ENTERS 2024 FRAY, GETTING ‘CLARENCE THOMAS’ TREATMENT

"Do you believe that systemic racism exists?" Hostin asked Hurd.

"I think slavery happened, Jim Crow happened. My father and mother, my dad’s Black. My mom is White. They met in L.A. in 1969, moved to south Texas in 1970. The house that they live in now that my father lives in, unfortunately, lost my mom this year, is the only neighborhood in town that would sell to an interracial couple and that was not a place that had the best schools," he responded.

Hurd also said himself, Hostin and co-host Whoopi Goldberg "were not exceptional," and took advantage of opportunities.

"Why are more of our homeless veterans African American? Right? Why in California are the Black and Brown kids from high school not the same proportion in colleges? Right? Like these are things that need to be addressed," he added.

TIM SCOTT FIRES BACK AT ‘THE VIEW’ AFTER ‘CLARENCE THOMAS SYNDROME’ ATTACKS

Hostin told Hurd to "speak to Senator Tim Scott."

"And Clarence Thomas," co-host Joy Behar added, "Talk to him."

Before Hurd had a chance to respond, Goldberg said, "I'm going to save you," and the show went to commercial break.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Scott announced his candidacy, Goldberg claimed the GOP senator had "Clarence Thomas syndrome."