Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee is walking away from college gymnastics.

Lee, who won three medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo including gold in the women’s individual all-around, announced on Twitter Monday that after two years at Auburn, she would no longer be competing at the collegiate level because of a "non-gymnastics health related issue" with her kidneys.

"I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health related issue involving my kidneys. For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks," Lee wrote.

"I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery."

Lee became the first reigning Olympic champion to compete at the NCAA level, but announced in November that this would be her final season at Auburn before focusing on preparations for her second Games.

"It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all the love and support," Lee wrote.

"I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future. I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time."

As a freshman, she won the NCAA title on the balance beam and was runner-up in the all around. Before shutting down for the season in late February, Lee set a program record with nine perfect scores in less than two seasons, five on the beam and four on bars.

Lee was the 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion in Tokyo. She became the fifth straight American woman to earn the Olympic title when she edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

