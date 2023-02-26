PLAINS, GA - Jan Williams has gone to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, with former President Jimmy Carter for decades.

When Carter started teaching Sunday school every week, Williams noticed the church getting more crowded.

"We saw that a lot of people were going to be coming," Williams said. "And we started getting more and more every Sunday."

So many people started coming that visitors had to show up the day before services to reserve their seats.

"People would have to come here on Saturday afternoon, get a number, drive back in the parking lot, could not leave and then they would spend the night in their car," Williams said.

Williams emphasized that church was a huge priority for President Carter.

He did everything he could to be there every Sunday and spread the word.

"He tried his best at all times to plan trips away from Plains during the week, so he could return on the weekend," Williams said. "To be here, for his church service."

In his teachings, Carter focused on lessons that could be applied to everyday life.

"When you walked out of our church, you could go use that in the days ahead," Williams said.