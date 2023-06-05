A banned breed of dog reportedly mauled a grandmother to death while she was sunbathing in the United Kingdom.

The woman, in her 70s, was killed as her daughter, 49-year-old Anita Singh, attempted to fight off the dog as it attacked her mother in Warwickshire, England, according to the Sun.

The incident prompted seven police vehicles, three ambulances, an air ambulance and a dog van, which swarmed the residence following the canine attack, according to a neighbor.

Both the daughter and her husband, 52-year-old Jas Singh, were reportedly arrested on suspicion of harboring a banned dog breed following the attack. Both have been released on bail amid further police inquiries.

4 TEXAS KITTENS NICKNAMED THE ‘G LITTER’ ARE READY FOR LOVING HOMES

Anita Singh was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries she received attempting to fend off the dog as it attacked her mother.

"They are a lovely family, three generations live in the house, and it is a terrible thing to have happened," the neighbor said.

The neighbor claimed the dog attacked the woman "while she was in the back garden lying on a sun lounger."

The neighbor said Jas Singh was at work during the attack and "is very shocked and shaken and said he had no idea why the dog suddenly turned and described it as an awful tragedy."

CALIFORNIA DOGS FOUND WANDERING THE STREETS HAVE ‘STRONG BOND,’ LOOKING FOR LOVING HOME

The neighbor claimed police said the dog involved was of a banned breed. The pit bull terrier, the Japanese Tosa, the Dogo Argentino and the Fila Brasileiro are banned in the U.K.

"I don't know what it was — quite a size with a big head, a bulldog Mastiff type," the neighbor said.

"No one knows why it attacked and killed the poor woman," the neighbor added. "It could have gone crazy after being stung by a bee, or it could have had something wrong with its brain. It could be anything."

"When we heard the gran had died I was shocked," he said.

Another neighbor said there have been "a lot of fatal dog attacks recently."

Police Superintendent Sutherland Lane described the attack as "a tragic isolated incident," according to the BBC. "Thankfully dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare, but I recognize this will be deeply upsetting for the local community."