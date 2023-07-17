Memories of summer camp live with those who attended these camps for most of their lives.

Friends are made and kept for years to come, artistic abilities and adventurous spirits are formed — and much more.

Just because summer camp is mostly for children in their adolescent years doesn't mean you have to give up the experiences altogether.

As an adult, you no longer need supervision from a camp counselor or set times for meals, and you are allowed to start the fires on your own.

'90S NOSTALGIA: GREATEST SUMMER ACTIVITIES TO TAKE YOU BACK TO YOUR CHILDHOOD

Make the most of bringing back summer camp fun as an adult this summer with these activities.

Building a campfire takes a little bit of skill, resources and cautiousness.

If you have a bonfire pit in your backyard, set up the chairs and add plenty of firewood for an evening of s'mores, stories and songs. Provide all s'mores supplies for guests and include the proper campfire ambiance necessary, whether that's a friend playing guitar, a speaker with your favorite hits or the sounds of crackling fire in real time.

If you don't have a fire pit already set up and the means to make one quickly, home-goods stores sell tabletop fire pits and solo stoves.

You can use either of these to roast marshmallows.

It is very important to understand the basics and dangers of campfires before starting one, though.

SUMMER MELTDOWNS: HERE'S HOW EXTREME HEAT CAN AFFECT YOUR MOOD AND MENTAL HEALTH

It's also absolutely necessary that you start one where you have permission to do so and that you have the proper equipment in case of an emergency.

Avoid starting fires outside a pit; also, avoid being near bushes or trees that can easily catch fire.

If you attended overnight summer camp as a kid, your memories are likely flooded with those from sleepaway camp in cabins full of kids.

Staying up all night giggling, playing games and telling stories doesn't have to end with childhood.

Check your local area for the best campground offerings. You may not have to go far from home to find a cabin worth visiting in your area, especially if you're uninterested in tent camping.

Slip 'n' slides aren't often a summer camp staple item as they can get pretty pricey and a little dangerous. However, they are a summer activity that kids and adults can enjoy.

As an adult, though, you may not be as limber as you once were. Beware of the soreness and bruising that might be waiting for you the next morning.

You can find slip 'n' slides for fairly cheap prices at a variety of stores or use a tarp found at Home Depot or Lowe's. You can also rent singular slides, multiple lanes for racing, blow-up ones or mats you can lay on the grass and wet with a hose.

HOW TO PREVENT AND TREAT ILLNESSES THAT ARE MOST COMMON DURING SUMMER MONTHS

Not only is this activity fun, it is a great way to beat the summer heat.

Lake activities are so much fun during summer camp.

Whether you experienced kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing or just swimming in the chilly lake water for the first time at summer camp, you can incorporate this into your fun today, too.

If you find a rope swing, enjoy it but take the proper precautions before using it. Make sure it is sturdy and focused on an open area of water. Avoid landing on rocks, tree branches and dirt areas.

Invite the whole family and all your friends over for a day of competition in the sun. Set up relay races, obstacle courses, egg tosses, etc. Being outside with family, friends and fun activities is a great way to laugh and get exercise.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Get creative with the items you already have around the house and the garage.

Play tug-of-war, touch football, volleyball in the sand, corn hole, basketball, wiffle ball, etc. You could do this right in your backyard or head down to a local park and set up there.

If there are enough people to play all day, set up tournament-style game play and involve everyone.

Friendship bracelets, mosaic art, tie-dye, sculpting, pottery, drawing, painting and more are all activities that will remind you of summer camp and get the mind and hands working. Incorporating fun arts, crafts and DIY projects into your summer is a fun way to maintain activity and get something out of it.

Build a birdhouse for the front or backyard or design jewelry that you can sell on Etsy or another online marketplace.