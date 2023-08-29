Meghan Markle's Hollywood stardom only briefly converged with her time in the spotlight as an impending member of the British royal family. And the creator of the television show "Suits," which Markle starred in seven seasons, says the royals gave their two cents on what the future Duchess could and could not say on the program.

"[The royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating," Aaron Korsh admitted, not naming individuals. "I remember one was a particular line of dialogue.

"My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, ‘poppycock.’ Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, ‘It’s poppycock.’

"So, in the episode, Mike [Patrick J. Adams] and Rachel [Markle] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth," Korsh revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying "cock." So, we had to change it to "bulls---" instead of "poppycock," and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember."

Representatives for Buckingham Palace and Markle did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Korsh shared that he wasn't privy to how the family got the scripts, saying, "I don’t know how they got ’em. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them."

He also couldn't remember who delivered the bad news to him about the kibosh on "poppycock," but he knows it wasn't Markle.

"Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it. But, listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy," he added.

Markle married Harry in 2018. She began dating the prince in 2016, while she was still acting on the show. Korsh chose to share the royal family's influence only because he believed Harry had already spoken about it in his explosive memoir, "Spare."

Harry did, in fact, write about his family's impact on Markle's career, writing in the book, "Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in ‘Suits.' After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew — loved Canada.

"On the other hand life there had become untenable. Especially on set. The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the Palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act."

Since stepping away from their duties as senior royals in 2020, speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Markle's next move, whether it be in or out of Hollywood, continues to brew.

A former executive producer of "Suits" recently admitted that getting Markle to reunite with the show's cast would be challenging.

"I would assume that's just not possible," Gene Klein told TV Line. The show has seen a resurgence on streaming services since going off-air in 2019.