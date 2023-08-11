This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Suicide rates have reached an all-time high in the U.S., according to new data posted on Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Approximately 49,500 people died by suicide in 2022, a 2.6% increase over the prior year and the highest number on record.

Suicides have risen steadily in the country over the past two decades, per the National Center for Health Statistics.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PREVENTION, RED FLAGS AND HOW TO DEAL WITH THE ISSUE

In 2000, some 29,350 people took their own lives.

A decade later, the number had risen to 38,364 — and it reached 48,344 in 2018.

There was a short-lived decline of suicides in 2020, when they dipped to 45,979 during the first year of the pandemic, but they began rising again in 2021.

Numerous factors may be driving up the suicide rate, experts say, including depression and scarcity of mental health providers, as reported by the Associated Press.

AI TECH IDENTIFIES SUICIDE RISK IN MILITARY VETERANS BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE: 'FLIPPING THE MODEL'

Jill Harkavy-Friedman, senior vice president of research at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in New York, suggested that a main driver of the suicide rate increase has been the growing availability of guns.

Firearms are used in more than half of suicides, the CDC reported, followed by suffocation and poisoning.

The available data suggests that suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II, per the AP.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

In light of this new data, suicide has become the second leading cause of death in people between 25 and 44 years of age, up from No. 4 in 2021, the AP report stated.

Suicide rates are nearly four times higher among males, with 39,255 taking their own lives in 2022 compared to 10,194 females.

Among racial/ethnic groups, the highest rates in 2021 were seen among non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native people and non-Hispanic White people.

People ages 85 and older have the highest rates of suicide.

In July 2022, the U.S. government launched 9-8-8, the country’s first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline.

The CDC also plans to expand a suicide program to fund more prevention work in various communities.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.