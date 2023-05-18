‘CARED FOR PEOPLE’ - Marine veteran charged with chokehold death called a ‘hero’ by witness on subway. Continue reading …

‘ZERO SENSE’ - Security expert weighs in on Harry, Meghan moving to taxi during alleged chase. Continue reading …

‘WOKE IDEOLOGY’ - Lawmakers react to Dems’ $14 trillion reparations demand to address harms ‘since the founding.’ Continue reading …

FOLLOWING THE TRAJECTORY - AI shown to predict risk of pancreatic cancer well before symptoms appear. Continue reading …

OPINION - Woke Miller Lite embraces bizarre new motto. Continue reading …

-

THREAT TO LIVELIHOOD - Nashville musicians worried AI could deprive them of their right to make a living, senator claims. Continue reading …

‘HARM AT HOME’ - Cincinnati schools told to ‘consider’ reporting child abuse if parents aren't supportive of child’s gender identity. Continue reading …

SPEECHLESS - Biden nominee stumbles through answers after Sen. Kennedy grills her on basic legal theory. Continue reading …

‘ALMOST UNIVERSAL'- Team DeSantis throws shade at Trump following endorsements from 99 Florida lawmakers. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons...

‘RENAISSANCE SCHOLARS’ - World's first AI university president sees amazing possibilities for students through tech. Continue reading …

‘MY FAULT’ - WaPo journalist admits to reporting 'inaccurate' quote provided by Fetterman's office 'without checking.' Continue reading …

‘FREEDOM OF SPEECH IS PARAMOUNT’ - Musk once rejected new Twitter CEO's pressure to allow advertiser influence. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Not everybody has the luxury of free speech anymore. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Democrats like to see America divided. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - More minority voters are beginning to see how much they lose sticking with Democrats. Continue reading …

HOMETOWN HEROES - Missouri historical society asks public's help to identify unnamed WWII veterans. Continue reading …

‘TRAGIC LOSS’ – High school cheerleader shot and killed while leaving house party. Continue reading …

‘WE SAW THIS COMING’ - Tom Hanks says with AI he could appear in movies after death. Continue reading …

SUDDEN ATTACK: Watch as leopard sneaks into garage and grabs innocent dog before its owner can do anything. See video …

WATCH: Default on debt ceiling 'should not be on the table at this time,' Rep. Nancy Mace says. See video …

WATCH: House votes to refer Rep. George Santos to Ethics Committee. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.