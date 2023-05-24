A student was shot and killed near Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh.

The violent tragedy unfolded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Both the victim and the shooter remain unidentified and both are believed to be students, according to authorities.

"We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools," Pittsburgh Police Bureau Cmdr. Richard Ford said.

NEW YORK SHOOTING SUSPECT INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY MURDERING FRIEND AT LIRR TRAIN STATION

Ford said authorities received two alerts of shots fired in the area — the first alert reported nine rounds, and the second reported two.

Arriving on the scene, police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim later succumbed to their wounds and died on the scene.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey reportedly arrived at the scene of the shooting Wednesday morning and is preparing to address the incident in a media conference later in the day.

DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO SHOOTING NEAR LIBRARY ENDS WITH 1 DEAD, ANOTHER WOUNDED

Pittsburgh police have blocked off the area and begun an investigation into the crime.

Classes for the day were canceled, and students who already arrived at the school for the day were sent home.

Students on their way to the school via bus were rerouted to other schools out of safety concerns.

Student Marquis Campbell, 15, was similarly shot and killed outside Oliver Citywide Academy in January 2022.

Two brothers known to Campbell were charged with the killing.