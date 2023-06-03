Tonight the beautiful full strawberry moon will light the sky at its brightest — but it's not the only special moon to gaze upon this year.

Each month a new full moon can be seen in the stars above, each with its own unique nickname.

The different names come from "Native American, Colonial American or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to the Farmer's Almanac.

This year the wolf moon, snow moon, worm moon, pink moon and flower moon have already made an appearance.

Take a look at the rest of the full moons you can admire through December 2023.

Here are interesting and numerical facts as well.

The strawberry moon first began to appear on Friday, June 2 — and it will continue through the weekend, up until early Monday morning, June 5, remaining a full moon for a period of three days, according to NASA.

"On June 3 at 11:42 pm ET, the moon will appear at its brightest for the last time this spring," Fox Weather reported.

The June full moon was nicknamed "strawberry moon" because wild strawberries reach peak ripeness during that time — leading up to the June harvest, said the website for Farmer's Almanac.

The Buck Moon, July's full moon and one of the four "supermoons" of 2023, will reach peak illumination at 7:39 am ET, almanac.com shared.

"It will be below the horizon at that time, so plan to look towards the southeast after sunset to watch it rise into the sky," the online almanac continued.

The nickname "buck moon" refers to the time in which a buck's antlers have reached full size, after first coming in early spring, almanac.com noted.

Catch the buck moon on the morning of July 3 this year, according to NASA.

The sturgeon moon is named after the sturgeon, a pre-historic fish that has reportedly "been traced back to around 136 million years ago," almanac.com stated.

The nickname refers to the time in which "this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught," space.com reported.

Last year, the sturgeon moon was the last supermoon of 2022, which was seen on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9:36 pm ET, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

The next sturgeon moon will begin Aug. 1, 2023, around 2:32 p.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The harvest moon, which lights up the night sky in September, has at least three other nicknames including the barley moon, the corn moon, the mid-autumn and mooncake, Fox News Digital previously reported.

A European nickname for it is the fruit moon, since many fruits ripen when summer ends.

The next harvest moon will appear on Sept. 28, 2023, at 5:58 a.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The name hunter's moon was first identified in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1710, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The hunter's moon is also called the travel, dying grass, sanguine or blood moon.

It's typically known as the hunter's moon since leaves fall during October, the deer are fattened and it's time to hunt, according to the Farmer's Almanac

The next hunter's moon will appear on Oct. 28, 2023, at 4:24 p.m.

The beaver moon lunar eclipse was seen in the sky on Nov 19., 2021, and was considered "the longest of the century," space.com reported at the time.

The beaver moon is reportedly named due to the moon signaling the time to set beaver traps before swamps freeze "to ensure a supply of warm winter furs," according to space.com.

"Another interpretation suggests that the name beaver full moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter," the site continued — "also called the frosty moon."

The next beaver moon will appear on Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:16 a.m.

The next time a cold moon will appear on Christmas Day will be 2034, space.com reported.

The cold moon, sometimes referred to as the "moon before Yule," will appear one day after Christmas in 2023, unlike the aforementioned nickname, space.com noted.

"December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon — a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us," almanac.com stated.

This year, a cold moon will appear on Dec. 26 at 10:33 p.m. ET.

