Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

The "Stranger Things" star seemed to announce the news on her Instagram, with a black and white photo of the couple smiling and laughing on the beach, both wearing white as she flashes a ring towards the camera.

Brown quoted the Taylor Swift song "Lover" in her caption, writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in November 2021.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

'ENOLA HOLMES' AND 'STRANGER THINGS' STAR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WANTS TO PLAY BRITNEY SPEARS

Brown and Bongiovi did not return Fox News Digitals immediate request for comment.

While there are plenty of congratulations on Brown’s post, there were also a vocal contingent of people saying the star, 19, was too young to be getting married.

"Isn’t she still basically a child? This really is some stranger things," wrote one person.

"Come on Millie, 19 years old is too young to get married. Wait a little longer," advised another.

There were other quips about her age, like, "Aren’t you 12?" and "you’re literally 19."

"She will be divorced within 1 year of marriage," declared one naysayer.

Another piece of advice offered was, "GET THE PRENUP GIRL."

HOW DID MILLIE BOBBY BROWN GET FAMOUS? A LOOK AT THE ‘STRANGER THINGS’ STAR’S START

Bongiovi is 20 years old and has his own budding acting career, as well as being the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

He posted color photos of the couple on the beach from the same photo set, and the response was interestingly more positive overall.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

But there were a few negative comments sprinkled in.

"What? She’s eleven," wrote one person, criticizing the relationship while making a pun on Brown’s "Stranger Things" character name, Eleven.

Amid the negativity, there were a handful of encouraging comments for the young couple.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Ya’ll do realize people can be engaged and not actually get married until a few years later. Either way even if she gets married tmr[tomorrow] it’s her life all the negative things ya’ll saying isn’t going to effect her decision, it’s her life," noted one person.

Another said they were in a similarly young romance.

"I just got engaged at 19 too and I couldn’t be happier," they wrote. "People will hate but at the end of the day they don’t know us!! And they don’t know our relationships so their opinions are irrelevant. As long as you’re both happy and committed that’s all that really matters."

"Stranger Things," which gave Brown her breakout role, is set to begin filming its final season this summer.