Porn star Stormy Daniels pulled out of a planned interview with Piers Morgan on Friday due to apparent security concerns.
"Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen. Hope she’s OK," Morgan tweeted.
Daniels was scheduled to appear on Morgan’s "Uncensored."
It was set to be Daniels’ first interview since former President Trump’s historic indictment on Thursday over his alleged participation in a campaign fraud and hush money scheme. He is the first former president to face criminal charges.
The former president is expected to surrender to District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office early next week, following his indictment stemming from Bragg's investigation into Trump's alleged hush money payments to Daniels in 2016. Trump has long denied the allegations.
This is a developing story, more to come…