Porn actress Stormy Daniels reacted to former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a Manhattan court on Tuesday with a vulgar tweet gloating over not being "under arrest."

"Y'all keep saying ‘c-- dumpster’ like it's a bad thing," Daniels tweeted. "It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest."

It's unclear to whom she was directing the tweet.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO GRAND JURY CHARGES DURING ARRAIGNMENT IN MANHATTAN COURT

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after a years-long investigation that involved hush money payments made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which includes the $130,000 payment she received, as well as the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He pled not guilty during the arraignment before exiting the court and heading back to his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 34 FELONY COUNTS OF FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS LINKED TO 2016 HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

Also on Tuesday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals awarded Trump nearly $122,000 in attorney fees from Daniels over a failed defamation suit she brought against the former president in 2018.

Trump's younger son, Eric Trump, tweeted the amount was in addition to the roughly half a million that she already owes his father over the suit.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.