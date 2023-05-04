A Washington, D.C. suspect in a stolen truck carrying pizza dough hit a Secret Service officer's personal car on Wednesday, causing the truck to overturn.

The United States Secret Service (USSS) employee's car was hit, but authorities did not disclose how severe the damage was. The crash occurred near 19th St. and Virginia Ave in Northwest D.C. at around 3:00 p.m.

The truck driver was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. The USSS officer was not injured in the incident.

District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department officials offloaded the truck's diesel fuel after the crash.

Pictures of the crash scene show trays of pizza dough balls scattered across the ground.

"Shortly before 3 p.m., a box truck that was reported stolen collided with a personal vehicle operated by a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer at the intersection of 19th St. and Virginia Ave. NW," USSS Public Information Officer Lt. Paul Mayhair said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The officer was uninjured in the crash and responding units detained the driver of the box truck," the statement added. "There were no injuries to the public and the driver of the box truck was taken to an area hospital in police custody as our investigation continues."

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the USSS is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.