Agents with the FBI and other Texas law enforcement agencies arrested an alleged serial bank robber dubbed the "Sticky Note Bandit."

The FBI said that Gaibreal Tariq Bell was arrested on Friday and is facing state-level charges for four robberies that he allegedly committed across the Houston, Texas area in a two-week period in July.

For all alleged robberies, Bell dressed as a female. For at least two robberies, he wore a black wig, blue medical mask, black sunglasses, a green women's style sweater, black women's ballet flats, and carried a black purse.

An earlier press release by federal authorities states that the "Sticky Note Bandit" first struck on July 5 at Hancock Whitney Bank at around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say Bell, dressed as a woman, "approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash."

From there, Bell would go on to allegedly rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Houston on July 11 at around 12:09 p.m. Bell similarly handed the teller a sticky note demanding cash. The teller then locked themselves in a back room and Bell fled the scene on foot without getting any money.

The third robbery happened at another Wells Fargo Bank on July 13 at around 3:30. After handing the teller the sticky note with a demand for money, left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The fourth alleged robbery took place at a Bank of America in Houston under similar circumstances, according to the FBI.